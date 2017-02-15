The first Italian study on the relationship between suicide and illness

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.15

The Italian Institute of Statistics has published the first study examining the relationship between illness and suicide. According to which 19% of the 12,877 people who killed themselves in the three-year period 2011-2013, had some kind of physical or mental impairment. In particular 737 had severe physical disease (299 cancer). 288 of them also had mental problems (primarily depression). Totally, the cases of suicide committed by people with mental disorders were 1,664. With a higher percentage among women residing in the Centre and the North, mostly in the age range 35-64 and among those aged over 65. Half of the times the suicides were committed at home.