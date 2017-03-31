The first Italian retirement home for LGBT

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.31

The first retirement home for LGBT residents has been planned for Bologna. Following the examples that have already popped up in England, Spain, and Sweden, the facility in the region of Emilia-Romagna will be situated in a building with at least 50 apartments designated exclusively for homosexuals between the ages 55 – 75. A range of services will be offered such as healthcare assistance, counseling, wellness and social/cultural activities. “Friendly Home“ is the fruit of a project launched during the XIV edition of the Executive MBA program at Bologna Business School. With a mission of economic sustainability, the structure that they are looking for should be one that attracts an investor who could participate in a number of ways: advancing the rent payments until residents are secured, calculated to be in the range of 400,000 euro; or donating the real estate for the project.