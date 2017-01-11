The first Italian hospital theater is good for patients

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.11

Cinematherapy is good for patients in hospital. This is a therapeutic experience that can reduce pain and bring relief both to the sick people and their families, with an improvement between 20% and 30%. This is confirmed by the first results of the Italian project “MediCinema” by the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, which is involving 240 patients, including 120 children, whose first phase will end in March 2017. This is the first real movie theater in an Italian hospital which opened in April 2016, with the support of the Walt Disney Company Italia, which can hold up to 130 spectators: patients, relatives, friends, volunteers and operators. To be noted that it can also accommodate non-self-sufficient patients, including those who are bedridden and wheelchair users.

