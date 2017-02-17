The first International fair dedicated to Asperger’s and autism

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.17

In Lille, France, the first International fair dedicated to Asperger’s and autism was held in February. The event, held over 2 days (17th and 18th of February) had 3 principal objectives.

1) Bring together under one roof, not only those with these disturbances, but also researchers, professionals, parents, associations, and businesses.

2) Highlight and promote the “best practices” and most innovative experiences created to support this population, in all sectors:education; employment; hospitality; and leisure. And, in addition, to offer all of these sectors space for open discussion and dialogue.

3) Furnish all visitors greater visibility and useful contacts.