The first certificate for quality of accessibility

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.09

A certificate which gives from 1 to 3 stars for the accessibility to public buildings has been created in France by Certivea, in collaboration with various organizations dealing with disability. They award from 1 to 3 stars to offices, schools and shops based on six criteria: ease of access, ease of use, safety, acoustic quality, visual quality and user needs. This initiative is intended for those who have a disability – 20% of the French population. But it is also beneficial for the 800 thousand pregnant women each year, 25% of people over the age of 60 years and 2.4 million children under 3.