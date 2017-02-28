The first ballerina with a body and skin color different than the others

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.28

Misty Copeland is the personification of the American Dream. Poor, black, from a broken family, and with an a-typical body for dance: short with large breasts, she, nevertheless, became the first Black prima ballerina of color, in the American Ballet Theatre. The most important dance troupe in the world.

Who knows how many nights she spent in an uncomfortable hotel bed dreaming of a stage, all her own, with thousands of eyes on her. Born in 1982, in Missouri, she grew up in California with her mother and 5 brothers and sisters and a long list of stepfathers. She discovered dance at the late age of 13. Too late to make it a career, according to the experts. However, against all predictions, in 3 months after having begun training, Misty was already on her toes, and after only 2 months, she had earned her first successes. Thanks, most of all, to the daily support of Cynthia Bradley, her trainer. Who decided to have Misty move in with her family, when the Bradley family’s economic situation began clip Misty’s wings. Paving the way for a long, legal battle with the mother of the dancer, then 15. But, she stayed focused and did not let herself get distracted by these problems. She followed her path, straight to the point of being noticed, at 18, by the American Ballet. Initially, she was not offered a contract.

But, for Misty the battles seemed to go on forever. A late puberty at 19 forced her to take hormones (birth control pills) to speed up the process, and too many pounds were gained too quickly. Not to mention the huge bust-line she developed, reinforcing an image far from the idea femininity and figure of a dancer, long held as the standard by experts, who seemed to turn their noses up at her. “I started hating every part of me that made me different than the others” – she explains – “and the moment came when I thought about giving up performing, and thought only about covering up my bust-line”. A dark period marked by her refusal of her body-image and by bulimia.

And then, light: Misty was not only excellent, she was the best. And there was no body part that was going to keep her from being noticed. And that is how, thanks to a number of increasingly important dance roles, she started believing in herself again. On June 30th, 2015, she became the first Afro-American, prima ballerina of color in the American Ballet Theatre