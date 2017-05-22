The Fidget Spinner is first and foremost a toy for autistic children

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.22

A hit with children all over the world, few know that the Fidget Spinner was created as a toy for those suffering from autism. The rotating top that is kept moving by expert pressure of the fingers has been around since the 1990s. It was invented by Catherine Hettingher, an American engineer who sought to keep her particularly active seven-year-old occupied. It soon became an indispensable object to meet the specific needs of autistic children. It helps them to improve concentration, release tension and manage stress. It also meets their particular sensory needs, connected with movement, pressure and mastication. A simple yet amazing invention that thanks to a recent marketing campaign has also seduced millions of children who do not suffer from autism.

