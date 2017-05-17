The Festival de Cannes that nobody talks about

The Festival de Cannes that nobody talks aboutby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.17
Actually, there are two Festival de Cannes, not only one. Alongside the traditional one that we all know, that had its inauguration today, there is, in fact, Entr’2 Marches, the International competition for short films that bring to light the thousands of different faces of the theme: disability. A total of 37 films coming from 27 different countries make up the official selection for 2017. That this year is presided over by French director, screenwriter, and actress, Chantal Lauby, with a jury comprised of individuals with handicaps, headed up by deaf artist, Noémie Churlet. The competition will take place from May 21 – 26 and will follow the classic ritual of projection, debate, vote; until the final cerimony which will reveal who won the 8 planned awards. In each of these phases, the focus is on individuals with disabilities themselves: from their need to strike down structural barriers, to subtitles and audio-descriptions, ending up with sessions run by individuals who will be using French sign-language.
