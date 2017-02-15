The false myth of work causing deafness

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.15

As many as 40 million Americans have hearing impairment due to noise levels typical of living in a large metropolis. To the point that one out of every 4 people living in the U.S. reports having lost the ability to perceive sounds, despite their being no diagnosis of a particular pathology that could be associated with this claim. At least, those are the data released by the recent report published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, that highlighted the principle causes as being: traffic, ambulance and police sirens, but also the damaging noise of common, household appliances. An analysis that dispels the myth that work places people at risk of deafness. In fact, in more than 50% of the Americans who had to deal with hearing loss, work had nothing to do with the problem, seeing as they did not hold a position involving contact with loud noices. A situation that in addition to having an impact on the health of these individuals, also weighs heavily on public health expenditures. According to one study, if the scenario continues to go in this direction, by 2030, the total cost for therapies relating to curing hearing problems could amount to $51 billion, +500% compared to 2002 ($8 billion).