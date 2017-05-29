The failure of the redistribution plan for refugees in the EU is certified

The failure of the redistribution plan for refugees in the EU is certifiedby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.29
The entire European relocation plan for refugees is failing. This is reflected in shocking numbers reported in a resolution approved by a majority in the European Parliament on 18th May. The Strasbourg delegates condemn the behaviour of the member countries that, despite having agreed to the transfer of 160,000 refugees from Greece and Italy by September 2017, have accepted the transfer of only 11% of this number (18,770 people as of 11th May). A figure that is even more scandalous if we consider the relocation of unaccompanied minors. The European countries have accepted “only one unaccompanied minor to date”, reported the delegates in writing. Only Finland and Malta have respected the undertaking. The majority of the other member countries are still far off. Some more than others. Hungary and Slovakia have rejected relocation entirely, whilst Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic are amongst those doing the least.
