The expenditure of Italians affected by chronic and rare disease

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.27

In Italy, people with chronic and rare diseases, as well as their family members, have to overcome the insufficiency of the healthcare system. Both in terms of time and economic resources. Just think that they spend up to € 10,000 a year for psychological care, drugs, home rehabilitation, and nearly €60,000 a year to pay for the fee of a healthcare facility, according to the XV National Report on Chronicity Policies”, presented today in Rome by the National Coordination of the Associations of Chronically Ill People (CnAMC). Furthermore, other critical issues emerged. For example, the complicated bureaucratic procedures and the endless waiting times: they wait for years for a diagnosis, months for a visit or a check up and days at the Emergency Room for a bed.



