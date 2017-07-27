The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws

The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration lawsby Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.07.27
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court’s eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg, in fact, decided to intervene on the two most troublesome aspects of asylum rights plaguing Europe at the moment, by establishing: 1) the intangible nature of the cardinal principle of the Dublin Regulation that dictates that the state of entry (meaning first territory where an immigrant sets foot) is obligated to evaluate and rule upon the asylum request; 2) the fact that humanitarian visas, which member states are free to grant, are not to be used as a type of unlimited access to countries covered by the Schengen agreement.
To understand what we are talking about, let’s take a look at the details of the case examined by the Supreme Judges. Who rejected the appeal of a Syrian man and two Afghani families. Who, after having first arrived in Croatia in 2016, should have filed requests for international protection there, because according to the the Dublin regulation, it was the territory where they ahd first set foot. Instead, the Croatian authorities encouraged them to request international protection respectively in Slovenia and Austria. Where, the requests were denied due to the lack of adherence to the Dublin regulation that recognized Croatia as the first country of entry, and, therefore, the location where any requests for asylum or protection should have originated. In fact, many in Italy had viewed Croatia’s decision as a way of escaping the hassles associated with the immigration emergency caused by masses of immigrants arriving in Italy: due to the fact that Croatia had deemed the immigrants as “regular” (not illegal) based on the abnormally large migrant flows. And, because the Dublin regulation is only applicable to irregular entry into the EU, it would not be applicable. An interpretation not embraced, however, by the judges.
And this is the real point here. The distinction between entering European borders regularly or irregularly (illegally). The judges clarify that while exceptional circumstances (such as those that saw the protagonists of this story cross the Balkan corridor in 2015 with 1 million other immigrants), grant an EU member (as was the case with Croatia) the right to allow entry to citizens from third countries not in possession of legal documents, these “free entries” should in no way be equated to the granting of a visa “seeing as the visa comes only after admission is given”. Therefore, exceptional migrant flows, in and of themselves, do not extend rights to the host countries to transform illegal einto legal entry.
But, there is more. In order to demonstrate how crucial the distinguishing between regular and irregular crossing of borders is for avoiding deceit and subterfuge, the judges go even further. To the point of specifying in their sentence that according to the Schengen border agreement, to grant humanitarian visas to illegal immigrants who do not possess the status of refugee is a form of authorizing entry, but “ it is valid only in the territory of the single member state in question, and not for the territory of other member states”. Which means, in effect, that a single member state can decide to lump together, if it so chooses, immigrants with refugee status and those who enter illegally, as a ploy to grant the latter humanitarian visas, even though they really do not qualify. But, that does not mean, as the Italians have tried doing in the past, that the illegal immigrants can then be unloaded on neighboring countries.
Morale of the story: even for Italy, the overwhelming masses of immigrants do not present a valid excuse, though some might be unhappy with the fact, for ignoring the Dublin regulation, and refusing to adhere to rigorous identification procedures that distinguish valid asylum seekers from illegal immigrants.
