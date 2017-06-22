The European Court make its position on vaccines known

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.22

While the Italian government has prepared an obligatory vaccination schedule for children enrolling in school, the European Court pronounced that scientific evidence was not indispensable for cause-effect rulings on vaccines and their association with grave illnesses. In the case that scientific evidence is lacking, there are other serious, precise and validated facts to take into consideration, the Court clarified: for example, the complete absence of prior illness in the family and the existence of a significant number of similar cases post-vaccine. Its case in point, to illustrate this, was “Mr. W” who had received an anti-Hepatitis B vaccine (produced by Sanofi Pasteur) between the end of 1998, and mid-1999. After having been administered the vaccine, Mr. W. experienced numerous symptoms that led to a definitive diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2000. Mr. W. subsequently died in 2011. However, in 2006, Mr. W. and his family had initiated a suit against Sanofi Pasteur to obtain compensation for the damage caused by the vaccine. The judges made particular reference to Mr. W’s excellent health state prior to the immunization, and to the time that had lapsed between the administering of the vaccine and when the illness was manifested.