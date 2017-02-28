The European countries with the highest share of R&D workers

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.28

The share of R&D personnel compared to the full labour force was highest in Denmark, Luxembourg and Finland (all around 2% of the labour force) in 2015. Followed by Sweden, Austria and Belgium. According to Eurostat database, on the other hand Romania’s and Cyprus’ share of R&D staff was less than 0.5%. However, Ireland, France, the United Kingdom and Austria had the highest number of young graduates in the field of science and technology (compared to the overall population aged 20-29).