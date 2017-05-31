The English health system is also a fan of motor bikes

The English health system is also a fan of motor bikesby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.31
When darkness falls in the United Kingdom, a group of motor bikers darting between one hospital and the next come to life. They are the Blood bikers, around 2,700 volunteers who put their passion for two-wheel travel into the service of others free. Delivering at speed, where necessary, bags of blood, samples for analysis, medicines or therapeutic instruments. A special task force of bikers born in the ’70s in Southern England, who are now spread across the whole country and in 2016 delivered a total of 56,134 “packages” to more than 230 hospitals. A precious service that last year saved the country the record sum of £1.4 million (€1.6 million).
The nocebo effect is real and dangerous
The nocebo effect does exist and it is harmful to health, according to a study by the Imperial College London and published in the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet. It found that patients report more side effects when they know they are taking a medicine than when they are not Read More.
Even pacemakers are open to hackers
Alarming new for the 3 million people who live with a pacemaker and insulin pumps. They run the risk of hacker attacks that could place the functioning of their devices at serious risk. These are the claims of an extensive study published by Synopsys and the Ponemon Institute, an IT Read More.
Prostitutes and nurses working the same area
Not just marijuana and sex. Holland is in fact also the homeland of one of the most innovative and efficient health systems in the world. It is called Buurtzorg (district care), consists of a widespread and diffuse network of no-profit structures (that support but do not replace public ones) and Read More.
The T-shirt for early diagnosis of lung disease
An intelligent T-shirt that identifies respiratory diseases. A patent by the University of Laval can measure inhalation and exhalation rates and permits early diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma and sleep apnoea. How does it work? Using an optical fibre positioned on the T-shirt at chest level. The antenna, covered with a silver sheet, Read More.
The Accademia dei Lincei also supports obligatory vaccination
“Vaccines are the lowest cost medical intervention that have defeated diseases causing disastrous epidemics”.The statement in the report on the issue recently unanimously approved by the Accademia dei Lincei (Lincean Academy). With this document, it comes down in favour of immunisation, providing the pillars upon which its development is based Read More.
HPV vaccine is 100% effective at protecting men
The first long-term study conducted into the HPV vaccine confirm it is almost 100 percent effective at protecting men from developing oral cancer. The study on HPV vaccines leading to oral cancer in men was led by Dr. Maura Gillison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. It Read More.