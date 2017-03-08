The elderly also grieve for their lost sex lives

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.08

The elderly also experience sexual mourning on the death of a partner. Few admit it, but there are widowers who even in old age suffer from the loss of their physical relationships with their partners of a lifetime. Alice Radosch, a 75 year old Neuropsychiatrist, knows this from experience. She lost her husband a few years ago, and has recently published a study on this phenomenon which was conducted by the Academy for Educational Development. From her interviews with a group of over 55s with husbands and companions, it emerged that as many as 86% of the sample were still sexually active. And that, therefore, for the vast majority the loss of intimacy with a partner, in the event of their untimely death, could affect both psychological balance and possible future relationships. Talking with children and friends, however, remains a taboo. There are two reasons for this: Firstly, that of being considered too “old” for the pleasures of the flesh. Secondly, because sex and death are deemed immoral when put together.