The dementia kit will help families deal with the disease

The dementia kit will help families deal with the diseaseby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.22
Homeware that makes life easier for dementia sufferers and their carers is being sold on the high street for the first time. The 14 Unforgettable products – available in 59 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in the UK – were devised by 36-year-old James Ashwell, who cared for his mother over five years before her death from dementia. Mr Ashwell’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at just 57. Since then, James tried to find solutions for people like him, including a magnetic-fastening blouse after he found himself sewing the buttons back onto his mother’s every night when she ripped hers off to go to bed. A GPS tracker that can be placed in the sole of a shoe allows family members to make sure their relative has not got lost wandering away from home. Or a crockery designed to be spill-proof and keep food warm, and a simple music player using just two controls. A smart gadget placed around mugs will blink brightly to remind elderly people living alone they have forgotten to drink and the range also includes telephones with photographs rather than numbers to identify who someone may want to call.
Let nurses with dementia keep working
Nurses with dementia should be allowed to continue treating patients. Royal College of Nursing claims the move would set an example to society. They could be moved into roles involving less technical tasks such as helping train colleagues to provide better dementia care. At its congress in Liverpool yesterday the Read More.
In this case children cannot prevent father from marrying the caretaker
In Italy, children can’t impede a marriage between their father and his caretaker, if he is user of an administrator of support. In Italy an administrator of support is a legal instrument that allows children or relatives to manage the affairs of a person with certain mental/physical difficulties, but not Read More.
Study reveals possible prevention of Alzheimer’s lies in doing good for others
To keep Alzheimer’s away, the secret is to do volunteer work. More than cross-word puzzles that strengthen the memory or sudoku to sharpen skills in logic, it is helping others that might reduce in half, the risk of developing this pathology in later years. Even only an hour a week Read More.
More music and less medicine for individuals with Alzheimer’s
With music therapy, individuals with Alzheimer’s relax and take less medicine. At least, that is what a recent study undertaken Brown University di Providence (USA) revealed, confirming results of previous studies. Their research involved an experiment conducted in a hundred of retirement homes on a national scale. Giving the residents headsets Read More.
A hi-tech solution for locating individuals with Alzheimer’s in Japan
An ultra-tech device that helps Japanese citizens find an individual with Alzheimer’s who is lost somewhere in the city. The device has been tested with success in the city of Kitakyushu. Service company ALSOK developed the product, Mimamori Tag, that is different from the uncomfortably large bracelets or GPS Read More.
Active gaming to prevent Alzheimer’s
Playing active videogames with grandchildren is a valid help to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. A truth coming from the University of Manchester, who carried out a study on a large sample of over 60. Results have showed that exergames, that require physical participation while playing the match, are more beneficial to Read More.