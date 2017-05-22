The dementia kit will help families deal with the disease

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.22

Homeware that makes life easier for dementia sufferers and their carers is being sold on the high street for the first time. The 14 Unforgettable products – available in 59 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in the UK – were devised by 36-year-old James Ashwell, who cared for his mother over five years before her death from dementia. Mr Ashwell’s mother was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at just 57. Since then, James tried to find solutions for people like him, including a magnetic-fastening blouse after he found himself sewing the buttons back onto his mother’s every night when she ripped hers off to go to bed. A GPS tracker that can be placed in the sole of a shoe allows family members to make sure their relative has not got lost wandering away from home. Or a crockery designed to be spill-proof and keep food warm, and a simple music player using just two controls. A smart gadget placed around mugs will blink brightly to remind elderly people living alone they have forgotten to drink and the range also includes telephones with photographs rather than numbers to identify who someone may want to call.