The country where good mental health starts at primary school

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.13

Lessons on happiness in elementary school and courses to combat anxiety and thoughts of suicide in high school. This is how the British government wants to reduce the number of English children, currently 10%, with psychological disorders. The new idea was presented by London’s Ministry of Education who will begin a significant mental health experimental program in more than 200 institutions across the Channel. The project will take place between May this year and Summer 2019, involving teachers who are trained to give 60-minute weekly lessons on the different types of mental illnesses and how to address them. Prime Minister Theresa May attempts to fight what she called “the inadequacy of current treatments.”