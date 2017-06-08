The Council of Europe approves Italian civil unions for gay couples

The Council of Europe approves Italian civil unions for gay couplesby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.08
Thanks to the introduction of civil unions for gay couples Italy has done its job. The Council of Europe closed the case file concerning Italy which was opened following the 2015 condemnation by the European Court of Human Rights. In that judgment, Strasbourg judges had ruled that Italy had violated the rights of three gay couples who had been denied the legal recognition of their union. The Court therefore had established that Italy must legally recognise same-sex couples. Now, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the body responsible for overseeing the way in which States comply with the Strasbourg judgments, noted that Italy recently adopted a new law that allows legal protection of same sex couples and, in this context, addresses important issues such as family name, moral and material assistance, benefit of pension payment, the grant of a family residence permit for foreign partner, etc. thats’ why they agree to close the case.
