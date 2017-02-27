The consequences for cancer care and research of Brexit

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.27

In an editorial published in the journal ecancermedicalscience, leading academics from across the UK explore the risks facing cancer care, treatment and research in a post-Brexit world. According to the authors, including the Nobel prize winner Sir Paul Nurse, it’s important that “the UK’s cancer researchers and cancer care providers watch the ‘Brexit space’ very closely,” they wrote. “We need to take every opportunity to remind the UK government that cancer patients and cancer research could be significantly disadvantaged, unless great care is deployed in the negotiations of the legal and economic frameworks which will govern the UK’s relationship with the EU beyond Brexit.” Collaboration is the key, say experts. UK scientists contribute greatly to the European research effort while having scientists from different countries working within UK research institutions and hospitals contributes greatly to the battle against cancer.