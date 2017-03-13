The company that gives their employees ‘puppy leave’

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.13

Puppy “parental” leave to take care of the new puppy. The new frontier in Corporate welfare is marked by the famous Scottish brewery, BrewDog , who have just decided to grant this special benefit to more than one thousand employees spread across half of the world. Seven days off work to devote completely, as if it were a new baby, to help the newcomer to adjust to their new home and family and so valuing the special relationship between dog and owner. The company, that is not new to such initiatives, also allows its employees to take their four-legged friends to the office. The reason being, according to bosses, is that seeing them scampering around between desks makes everybody feel calmer, more relaxed and therefore more productive.