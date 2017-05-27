The company that focuses on cats to increase its productivity

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.27

Cats welcome in the office. This is the anti-stress solution profered by the Japanese company Ferray &Co designed for employees suffering from burnout. Each of them can clock in with their beloved feline, keep him on the desk, take care of him, play with him and get him purring. All while they write mails, reports, make phone calls and attend meetings. There’s more besides. There will also be a special bonus for employees, who not having an animal in the home, take in a stray and bring him to work. An idea that according to those at the top has had a beneficial effect in this experimental phase on the psychophysical well-being of employees and consequently on their productivity. Even if the side effects abound, as can easily be imagined. Side effects such as accidents caused by the animals when they tread on the PC keyboard, sleep on the printer, play with telephone codes or mew whilst impatient for the lunch break.