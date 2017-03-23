The brain of a blind person ‘rewires’ itself to enhance their other senses

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.23

Just like the Hollywood film ‘Scent of a Woman’ the brain of a blind person ‘rewires’ itself to enhance their other senses. According to new research, conducted by the Schepens Eye Research Institute and published in the journal PLOS One, those born blind make new connections in the absence of visual information, resulting in enhanced abilities such as a heightened sense of hearing, smell and touch. The researchers used MRI brain imaging techniques to reveal the changes in a group of 12 people born blind, or who have acquired profound blindness before the age of three. They compared the scans to a group of 16 normally sighted people of the same age range. On the scans of those with early blindness, the team observed structural and functional connectivity changes, including evidence of enhanced connections, sending information back and forth between areas of the brain that they didn’t observe in the normally sighted group. They describes for the first time the combined structural, functional and anatomical changes associated with blindness. The connections that appear to be unique in those with profound blindness suggest that the brain ‘rewires’ itself in the absence of visual information to boost other senses. This is possible through the process of neuroplasticity, or the ability of our brains to naturally adapt to our experiences.