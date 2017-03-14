The boomerang effect of quotas for women at university

by Ilaria Lonigro - 2017.03.14

A new and perverse effect of female quotas has been discovered. If a woman sits on an examining board where there are women candidates, things can get more difficult for the women. For the simple reason that the men feel compelled to be more macho than they already are. At least this is the case in Italy and Spain, where it was revealed that in the university applications for associate and full professorship, when the jury is men and women, the “men who judge” tend to penalize “the woman applicant.”

Just read the study conducted by the Universities of Pisa and Helsinki, to be published in the next issue of The American Economic Review, who put the results of three examination sessions held between 2002 and 2006 involving 100 thousand professors applicants and 8 thousand evaluators under the magnifying glass . The result? Normally, those being tested were, on average, 1.5% less likely to get the qualification than their colleagues. But if there was a female on the jury, the gender gap increased by 1,8%. Because when there is a female on the committee, the male professors become more severe with regard to penalizing candidates.

But why? “A plausible explanation is that in the absence of women committee members, the men feel a moral obligation to make judgments more favourable (or perhaps less discriminatory) against the candidate. While the presence of female colleagues on the committee negates this effect “explains Mauro Sylos Labini, the researcher of the department of Political Science at Pisa University who led the research.

The number of females sitting on a committee, in short, has an opposite effect to the desired one: just one more hurdle in women’s professional careers. “It is clear that, at least in this area, it does not seem like a good idea. In the Italian case, according to our estimates – Labini concludes- the female quota of 40 percent on examining boards for university qualification would prevent about 500 researchers annually from obtaining their qualification. “