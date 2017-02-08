The blind man that unveiled the “Cristo velato”

by Sara Fulco - 2017.02.08

If today visitors who are blind are the only ones to be allowed to touch the extraordinary masterpiece, “Cristo Velato” (Veiled Christ) by Italian sculptor Giuseppe Sanmartino (1753), located in the Cappella San Severo of Naples (today, a museum), it’s thanks to the combative spirit of Felice Tagliaferri. Well-known Italian sculptor, who is director of an art school located in the hinterland of Bologna. And, the only blind art school director in the world.

Question: What is exactly, the “Chiese dell’Arte” (The Church of Art) that you direct, and how did it come about?

Answer: Years ago, the Mayor of Sala Bolognese invited me to continue to sculpt in a Church that was owned by the city, within Villa Terraccini. I accepted the invitation and thanks to the economic support of Andrea Stella and of the Museo Tattile Statale Omero of Ancona, Italy, I was able to create the Chiesa dell’Arte”, that houses my laboratory, and also a school: free courses on working with marble and on the tools necessary for working with it, targeted to individuals with disabilities who want to experiment with this material. The objective is to provide professional training.

Q: How can a blind person sculpt?

A: In order to create, it’s necessary to have a clear idea in your mind on what you want to do. A seeing person thinks about the end product and then turns his/her attention to the details. A blind person starts with the details. Then he/she moves on to create the image.

Q: Tell me about the piece, L’Autoritratto di Pontorno (self-portrait of Pontorno), that is a painting. How were you able to change it into a sculpture?

A: A friend of mine, specialized in working in marble created the form based on the original painting. I then dealt with the tactile component, making the form concrete and recognizable only by touch. This sculpture is important because it allows a direct exchange: simultaneously, while a seeing person observes it, a blind person can touch it and can create his/her idea directly without being dependent on what a seeing person is communicating.

Q: Other pieces of yours?

A: The most famous is Cristo rivelato (Christ revealed). I created it as a result of an experience in Naples, when I had been denied the opportunity to touch the “real” one velato (veiled). But the true satisfaction that this piece has given me is the fact that, starting in 2013, after my complaint, blind people who are taking a tour of Naples have been allowed to do what I had been forbidden to do.