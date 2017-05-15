The best Italian regions to be a mother

The best Italian regions to be a motherby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.15
Trentino-Alto Adige is still the most “mother friendly” Region in Italy. According to the latest Report by Save the Children on the subject, no changes were registered in the first positions of the ranking if compared to the previous year. Valle d’Aosta, in fact, still ranks second and Emilia-Romagna third. The performance of Liguria and Tuscany, though maintaining an average placement, lost three positions over 2016. To be noted that the last places of the ranking changed: Sicily, in fact, stole the negative record to Calabria, that now ranks nineteenth preceded by Puglia (18th), Campania (17th) and Basilicata (16th).
