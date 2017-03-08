The best countries for women to move to

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.08

Luxembourg, Taiwan and Germany are women’s first choices when it comes to leaving the country. The research was conducted by Internations on a sample of more than 6,000 expat women worldwide. Surprisingly, Hungary and Bahrain are among the top 5 countries in the world chosen by women, especially when it comes to the building a high-level career. Negative reviews come from Argentina, Brazil and South America where the economy and the world of work and career prospects for women were described by more than 80% of the interviewees as “negative.” The situation is similar for the Gulf countries: In Saudi Arabia and Qatar, for example, the working week for expat women is as high as 44 hours, much higher than the world average (39 hours per week). And what about Italy? It comes in as one of the last places in Europe: here, according to the research, more than half of the women (52%) have “concerns about their career prospects.” At the lower end, along with Italy, are Greece and Cyprus.