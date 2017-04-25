The bed that makes kids with autism feel safe and sound.

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.25

“Safety Sleeper” is the first portable bed designed specifically for kids with autism. It has a zipper that can close kids off from the outside and keep them safe on the inside: though the “sleeper” cannot go out without someone assisting them, there is no sense of claustrophobia. The internal space is expansive and comfortable, and it has a protective net that is designed to feel like open space. The designer, an American woman, Rose Morris, is mom to Abram – a 2-year-old child with autism. For whom the night always represented a particularly difficult experience. Exactly like other special needs kids, Abram had a hard time falling and staying asleep. In fact, he usually wakes up many times during the night and wanders around the house, placing himself in danger and worrying his parents a great deal. A situation that becomes difficult when on vacation, due to a completely new and strange environment. Which is what gave rise to the fantastic intuition for the creation of this revolutionary bed, that can provide protection for all autistic kids. And most of all, keep parents from staying up all night worrying.