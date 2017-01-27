The baby-box for new moms promoted where Welfare works

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.27

After Finland, now the state of New Jersey will send new moms a baby-box. A special box that contains all of the indispensable items for the first weeks of a newborn: infant clothes, small blankets, products for hygience, and a small toy as well as an illustrated book. But, that’s not all. Once the box, made of heavy carton material (and equipped with a little mattress) is empty, it transforms into a real, functional bassinet. The idea, already used for years by the Finnish government, is aimed at teaching new parents important “best practices”. Also, meant to help new moms get used to their responsibilities as mother, and to give them practical advice about avoiding the most common errors, for example — letting the infant sleep in the paretns’ big bed, instead of the bassinet, and, thus, exposing the little one to the risk of death by suffocation.

