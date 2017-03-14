The Asperger’s syndrome through the lens of cinema

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.14

Jordan is a middle-aged man with Asperger Syndrome who lives in Los Angeles, where he has found stability through his long-term job, and his solid relationship with Toni who herself has multiple disabilities. Whereas Jordan often gets pulled into his own, seemingly absent and chaotic world, he has learned to make deliberate choices to stay grounded in reality. This is the plot of ‘Perfectly Normal’. A new documentary by Joris Debeij. A strong self-advocate, Jordan proves that he is not a disabled person, but merely a person with a disability. Someone who “normal people” could actually learn from. Besides, he will argue, “everybody is not completely normal” anyway.