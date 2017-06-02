The anti-Blue Whale button is now available

Related:

Italian police offers advice about combating dangers of Blue Whale Talk directly and openly with your kids about Blue Whale and get them to share their ideas about it. This is one suggestion offered to parents by the Italian police to help them understand the best way to prevent their children’s participation in this horrible trend, born in Russia: one Read More.

Instagram is the most dangerous social network for teenagers Instagram is the social network that causes more problems with self-esteem and depression among adolescents. These are the findings published by the Royal Society for Public health that has classified the five photo, video and message sharing Web platforms that most threaten the mental health of young people. According to Read More.

How a bully comes into being There are four factors that lead to the creation of a bully: 1) The eclipse of the authority of parents or teacher; 2) The importance of image and approval from others: 3) Adolescent disorientation concerning sexual identity; 4) Feelings of uncertainty with respect to parental expectations. In this group show, in which sexuality is the Read More.

Blue Whale Game more dangerous than selfie on train track trend The latest danger online for teenagers is represented by a game called Blue Whale Game. A popular activity coming from Russia, similar to the older Neknominate, it consists of inviting a user on the social networks to participate over a period of 50 days, in a variety of dangerous challenges, Read More.

Italy has now a law to fight cyberbullying The law on cyberbullying is now a reality in Italy. It was approved unanimously, after three years of discussion, by the Chamber of Deputies with 432 yes. Just one non-voter. The text presents important news in matter of protection of children victims of abuses and aggressions via Internet. Firstly, the Read More.