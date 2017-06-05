The ancestor to today’s fire fighters in London

The ancestor to today’s fire fighters in Londonby Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.05
In 1982 Josephine Reynolds was the very first woman to be admitted to Britains corps of Fire Figthers. Her story can be read in the pages of the recently published, Fire Woman, her autobiography. At the age of 17, she asked to be admitted to the squad of firefighters in Norfolk, England. At the end of her 40-minute job interview, two officials, who were of course males, asked her: “Do you really think that you have the physical stamina to do this job?” “Why should we hire a woman who might want to dedicate her life to other priorities when she is older?” Reynolds did not hesitate with her response: “If you train me well, I don’t foresee any problems”.
Her path was not easy, to be sure. During the fifteen long months of physical and mental training, and of wearing the extremely uncomfortable male uniform (female uniforms did not exist), the stress made her suffer from nausea and vomiting every day and night. Every one of her exams were passed with flying colors, and she earned numerous “firsts”, including the honor of being the first woman to drive a fire truck.
And there were countless missions. Traffic accidents, suicides, fires and even an episode where she had to track-down a monkey who had escaped from the circus. Not to mention the pain she suffered: the people she lost, including the love of her life, a colleague who drowned in a river.
Many asked her how she was able to continue to build a career in a profession, where even today, almost 30 years after her debut, women represent only 5% . “I am a kind person, but that doesn’t mean that I let anyone take advantage of me”, she is quick to answer. And she adds: “instead of finding myself a victim of sexism, I was welcomed with a healthy sense of camaraderie”. “When I first came to the squad, I could not have asked for a better group of colleagues. They accepted me as one of their own, treating me as an equal. Except for the initial phase, I never felt like a woman among men, but, rather, like a fire fighter among other fire fighters. Because let’s face it – she continues – if a woman is determined to do something, there’s nothing that can stop her”.
