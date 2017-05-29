The ad against terrorism that has touched the web

The ad against terrorism that has touched the webby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.29
“I will tell God everything. That you’ve filled the cemeteries with our children and emptied our school desks. That you’ve sparked unrest and turned our streets into darkness”. These are the words pronounced by the voiceover of a child while a kamikaze prepares a bomb. This is how starts the TV commercial against terrorism produced by Zain, giant of telecommunications in Middle East, on the occasion of the Ramadan, started last Saturday. The ad shows a terrorist who regrets his behavior after listening the child’s words in his mind and seeing a crowd of blessed victims that encourage him to follow the true Allah’s message, that is to bring peace in the world. A video that in just three days has already been seen more than two million times on Youtube and got thousands of shares on social networks.
