The ad against terrorism that has touched the web

Google and UNHCR’s first and unique portal on the war in Syria All you want to know about Syria in a unique website. It’s called Searching for Syria and has been launched by Google and UNHCR in order to give the right information on the country and the conflict to thousands of people confused by pages and pages of incomplete news and Read More.

In Italy even a sacred knife is prohibited on the streets In Italy, you cannot go around with a knife on you, claiming it is a religious symbol. The Supreme Court just recently rejected the appeal of an Indian Sikh against an earlier sentence that had found him guilty for having been in possession of an object, called a Kirpan, when Read More.

What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisis According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU’s actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU Read More.

Burka off limits in Italian hospitals In Italy, it is possible to prohibit entrance to public places to anyone who is wearing a burka or niqab. The Court of Milan, in fact, declared it valid the ban on covered faces which was put into place in numerous public offices and hospitals in the region for security Read More.

Young Germans in line with Merkel when it comes to refugees Germans are at the top of the list as most tolerant of immigrants among young Europeans. The boom in asylum requests among those arriving in Germany in these last years has not given rise to xenophobia among the new generations. At least that is the snapshot that has emerged from Read More.