The Accademia dei Lincei also supports obligatory vaccination

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.19

“Vaccines are the lowest cost medical intervention that have defeated diseases causing disastrous epidemics”.The statement in the report on the issue recently unanimously approved by the Accademia dei Lincei (Lincean Academy). With this document, it comes down in favour of immunisation, providing the pillars upon which its development is based to the community. Also because vaccinations play an important role in the battle against tumours, as they can prevent chronic infection by microbes that cause their development. Fiagop (Federazione Italiana Associazioni genitori Oncoematologia pediatrica onlus) an Italian association for parents of children suffering with tumours, thinks the same, calling for obligatory vaccination for schoolchildren. Child cancer sufferers who are subjected to treatment have, in fact, a less efficient or even non-existent immune system and so are particularly vulnerable to viruses and bacteria.