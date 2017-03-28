Thanks to moms’ never give up mentality, kids can now enjoy recess

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.28

School recess is a given around the world, but not in Florida. A long-standing ban on it in that state never sat well with group of feisty moms from Miami called Recess Moms, who since 2014, have launched aggressive web campaigns and, therefore, become a thorn in the side of Florida lawmakers. Who, in the end, were forced to give in to their requests. With a regulation that has just been approved, that provides for the introduction of a break from classes in public schools located in the districts of Orange, Osceola, and Seminole. The others will have to wait a bit, given that each district has independent administrations. But, at least these moms have paved the way.

One thing is for sure, these moms did not fight just for the fun of it. There are numerous studies that document the benefits of allowing kids to get some fresh air, especially when it comes to their health. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics itself claims that the time spent outside in between lessons is good for keeping the students healthy and for fighting obesity. And that is not all: physical exercise during recess, in addition to improving cognitive performance and concentration, is also effective for role playing activities, that teach kids how to react to different behaviors and how to manage conflict. Necessary skills for healthy socialization.

And if there is anyone who still has doubts about the value of recess, we suggest that they read about the Finnish model. In this Scandinavian country, considered the gold standard for scholastic models, students have more than one hour for their daily break. Which may be why the kids from Helsinki are known around the world for their outstanding scholastic performance and for the increasingly high standings in all of the international rankings of institutions of academic excellence.