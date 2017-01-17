Tenacious Yankee firefighter with Down’s Syndrome

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.17

Jason Eagan is the first firefighter in the world with Down’s Syndrome. The 33-year-old American is already operational, and has been for one year, in a small town, Sadoval, Illinois. “He showed up asking if he could apply for a position that was open” – explains Matt Horn, one of his colleagues– “and, while he was waiting for an answer, he came everyday to watch us and learn all of the on-the-job activities and responsibilities”. Despite his enthusiasm, however, the decision to have him join our team was not an easy one: there were many discussions with the members of the Fire Department, seeing as it was the first time that someone with Trisomy 21 had applied for such a risky position. In the end, though, Jason’s perseverance was rewarded. Today, even though he is excluded from the most dangerous interventions, he performs his job alongside his colleagues. He helps with administrative duties and bureaucratic tasks, and with fund raising for our various charitable events. But, most importantly, he comes to work everyday wearing the uniform that he had dreamed of wearing, ever since he was a little boy.