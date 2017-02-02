Ten refugees that have written international masterpieces

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.02

Here are ten refugees among hundreds that have marked the history of international literature.

1) Bertolt Brecht, “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” (1941)

Fled Nazi Germany for Denmark in 1933, and then came to the United States in 1941 when war broke out.

2) Thomas Mann, “Doctor Faustus” (1947)

An opponent of Hitler’s rise, Mann left for Switzerland in 1933 and eventually emigrated to the United States in 1939.

3) Hannah Arendt, “The Origins of Totalitarianism” (1951)

In 1933, Arendt, a German Jew, left her country and eventually settled in Paris, where she helped Jewish refugees. Once the Vichy regime took over, she herself was interned as an “enemy alien,” but managed to emigrate and settle in New York in 1941.

4) Vladimir Nabokov, “Lolita” (1955)

Born to Russian nobility, Nabokov and his family fled the Bolshevik Revolution, living in a succession of European countries. He eventually moved to America in 1940, where he took up work as an entomologist at the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard, among other jobs.

5) Isabel Allende, “The House of the Spirits” (1982)

Allende fled to Venezuela in 1973 after the coup that brought down Salvador Allende, the socialist leader and her father’s cousin. She moved to California in the late 1980s.

6) Theodor Adorno, “The Authoritarian Personality” (1950)

After being dismissed from his teaching position in 1932 by the Nazis, Adorno left to study at Oxford and then moved to the United States in 1938.

7) Leo Strauss, “Natural Right and History” (1953)

Already teaching in England when the Nazis came to power, Strauss was prevented from returning and moved to the United States in 1937.

8) Henry Kissinger, “Diplomacy” (1994)

A German Jew, he fled with his family in 1938

9) Masha Gessen, “The Man Without a Face” (2012)

Gessen’s family was Jewish and denied religious freedom in the Soviet Union (or the right to freely emigrate). In 1981 her family was granted permission to leave.

10) Ishmael Beah, “A Long Way Gone” (2007)

Forced to become a child soldier at the age of 12, Beah eventually escaped Freetown in 1997 with the help of Unicef and ended up in New York City.