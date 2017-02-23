Ten portions, not five, of fruit and vegetables to live longer

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.23

Ten portions of fruit and vegetables per day, not five, to live longer and healthier. This is the finding of a big study carried out at Imperial College London and based on the revision of past 95 studies on the issues that contain data about two million people. According to results, the daily amount of fruit and vegetables per day should 800 g, that is 10 portions each 80 g. A habit that, if followed, would reduce by 7,8 million per year the number o deaths. In details, 800 g cut the risk of heart attack by 24%, of cardiovascular diseases by 28%, of stroke by 33% and of tumor by 13%. The researchers also examined the types of fruit and vegetables that may reduce the risk of specific diseases. They found the following fruits and vegetables may help prevent heart disease, stroke, cardiovascular disease, and early death: apples and pears, citrus fruits, salads and green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and chicory, and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower. They also found the following may reduce cancer risk: green vegetables, such as spinach or green beans, yellow vegetables, such as peppers and carrots, and cruciferous vegetables.