Telephone booths make a come-back for special project on immigrant stories

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.14

What if you walked into a telephone booth, picked up the receiver, and found an immigrant on the other end who told you his/her story? Aman Mojadidi an artist from Afghanistan came up with the idea and together with Public company Times Square Arts, was able to realize this social initiative, called Once upon a place. It consists of 3 telephone boots installed in the heart of Manhattan, and when you pick up the receiver, there is an immigrant on the other end who explains in his/her native language how hard it was for him/her to become a New York citizen. From June 27 – September 5, a total of 70 stories will be available. How will they be understood if they are not speaking English? Precisely the intention, explained the artist. It is important to not necessarily understand the words, but rather, the emotions.

