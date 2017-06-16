Teens have the same activity levels as someone who is 60

Related:

The oldest gymnast in the world still dazzles crowds everywhere Johanna Quaas is a world icon for active aging. For this 92-year old German woman, turning and jumping on the balance beam is kid’s stuff. Steady and flexible like a high-school girl, she left many stupefied as they watched her perform at the prestigious Gymnastics Festival of Berlin, that just Read More.

Dogs can prolong life and facilitate active aging To guarantee aging in good health, doctors should prescribe a dog for each patient who is over-65. At least, this is what a large-scale British study recently published in BMC Public Health claims. In which researchers monitored a sample of male and female volunteers, with and without 4-legged friends. Results Read More.

Website only for singles over-50 New website ad hoc for those over-50 looking for love. This is the new “target” of Meetic (online dating company) recently launched in France. Disons Demain offers men and women who are have lost a partner, or who are divorced, single or have never married, to find or re-find their Read More.

A brilliant 94-year old proves Mark Zuckerberg wrong With 94-years already under his belt, John Goodenough might finally win the Nobel. Thanks to yet another, extraordinary invention: the solid state battery. That for its endurance and low cost, is destined to supplant the one made of ions, the he actually patented in 1980, and that is still being Read More.

The elderly also grieve for their lost sex lives The elderly also experience sexual mourning on the death of a partner. Few admit it, but there are widowers who even in old age suffer from the loss of their physical relationships with their partners of a lifetime. Alice Radosch, a 75 year old Neuropsychiatrist, knows this from experience. She Read More.