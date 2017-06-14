Teaching kids in pre-school to vote fights abstentionism

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.14

It has been referred to as the youngest Democracy in the world. We are talking about the preschool Dolli-Einstein Haus in Pinneberg, located in northern Germany. Where the very small children (ages 3-5) choose, by way of regular elections, what they want to eat and what activities they want to participate in. Ballot boxes are displayed once a week to ask the baby voters what desert they prefer and which sport they want to practice in the following days. The vote is secret and the results, as in any other Democratic contest, is determined by the majority. The children even elect a representative during an assembly, who will speak on their behalf, and there is even a Constitution that contains 7 fundamental principles. The teachers explain that the objective is to teach rights and obligations from an early age. Including the responsibility of individual choice and the impact that it can have on the greater community.