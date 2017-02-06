Teaching English differently to students with dyslexia

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.06

An English course for dyslexic course at the University of Pisa (Italy) is going to start. After last year’s first successful edition, it will begin on 28th February and will consist of two weekly lessons given by teachers specifically trained to teach people with learning difficulties. The initiative, that in 2016 was beneficial to hundreds of students from all courses that could achieve good grades necessary for obtaining their titles, was developed thanks to a synergy between the University of Pisa, the IRCCS Foundation Stella Maris and the Centro per la Neurocognizione, Epistemologia e Sintassi teorica of the IUSS in Pavia.