Teachers trained to deal with bullies, not orphans

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.12

It is very difficult for a teacher to interact with a student who is an orphan. This is well known in France, where despite an average of one orphan per class, there is a lack of training and resources with which to address this reality. The first major study on this situation has just been released by two French organizations, Foundation Ocirp and Institut français d’opinion publique (IFOP). Results indicated that as many as 62% of the teachers interviewed reported having no idea about how to behave in this situation. Both due to a lack of communication among school administrators as well as to an overall paucity of information on the subject. It is not un common that a teacher discovers a student’s loss by accident, not because he/she has discussed it openly. Or the student is treated without the sensitivity that he/she warrants due to a poor grade or a missing parent’s signature on a school form. In fact, some teachers admit to treating students with odd behavior as if they are aliens, which only worsens the psychological state of the child. Teachers clearly do not know how to address the needs of these individuals who have lost their parents. The study ended with numerous proposals on the part of the teachers regarding better school management of the student’s trauma: help center within the scool where students can go for assistance; training corse for teaching staff; improvement of institutional communication with staff members and with families.