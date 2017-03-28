Teachers of religion explain why students should enroll in their class

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.28

Spanish religion teachers launched a media campaign to encourage students to take their class. This subject is optional and currently, 63% of Spanish students chooses to take it. But, the aim of the initiative is to increase this number. “Me apunto a Religión” (I’m enrolling in religion class) has a dedicated web page that features student and teacher testimonials and a list of reasons why one should consider dedicating one hour weekly to this subject: “to learn to take care of nature, to promote solidarity, understand one’s roots and receive instruments for facilitating dialogue among people with different religions”.