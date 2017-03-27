Teachers not prepared to manage students’ mental health problems

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.27

In England, 79% of adolescents experiences some form of emotional stress after starting secondary school. However, in the event of depression, anxiety, or overall difficulty with facing an emotionally trying period, only 1 out of 20 would seek help from a teacher. At least, this is the data that emerged from a study undertaken across the Channel by the teenage mental health charity Stem4. The study pointed out that teachers lack skills to manage these types of matters. As for the best solution to this problem, that has received a lot of attention in the UK, the kids are divided: while 1/5 think that the best approach would be the introduction of a properly trained mental health professionals in school rather than a teacher, 1/3 would prefer to see the creation of dedicated young people’s health hubs – away from school, that students could use anonymously.