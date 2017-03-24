Teachers in France have it worse than Italian teachers

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.24

The profoundly troubled situation with public school teachers in France continues to get worse. It has gotten bad enough that as many as half would like to change careers. And among those who would like to hang up his/her grade book, 20% are considering looking into teaching at private schools, before leaving students and desks behind. Interviewed for the annual barometer published by Unsa, the French national federation of professionals in the education sector, the teachers across The Alps, despite loving their jobs (93%) have been pushed to the limit by salaries that are continuously diminishing and responsibilities, that, to the contrary are always being heaped on, more and more. For this reason, nearly 30% of the teachers interviewed would strongly discourage students from going into teaching as a career choice. Other relevant data that emerged concerned the public policies for the teaching sector created during the five year tenure of President Francois Hollande. Considered inadequate by ¾ of the teachers interviewed.