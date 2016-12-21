Teacher sings songs and tells stories in sign language

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

Tell a story to elementary school kids in sign language. This was the project that was launched in Ostwald, a city located in the French Alsace region, on the occasion of the National Disability Week (November 14 – 20). Albert Tabaot, a deaf and dumb teacher was asked to teach sign language to the young kids in elementary school, by telling stories and singing songs, including the National Anthem. Needless to say, the kids were enthusiastic and learned perfectly how to communicate with their special needs classmates. The aim of the initiative was to create an awareness of the need for inclusive programs from an early age.



