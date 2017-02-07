Taxi drivers face £1,000 fine for refusing to pick up wheelchair users

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.02.07

Taxi drivers face a fine of up to £1,000 if they refuse to transport wheelchair users or attempt to charge them extra. The penalties will come into force from 6 April across Britain and will oblige taxi and private hire cars to take wheelchair users in their wheelchair if their vehicles are able to, as well as providing appropriate assistance. It will be an offence to charge any additional fare for the service. The rules will apply for taxis and private hire vehicles designated as wheelchair accessible. Announcing the legislation, the UK transport minister, said: “We want to build a country that works for everyone, and part of that is ensuring disabled people have the same access to services and opportunities as anyone else – including when it comes to travel. People who use wheelchairs are often heavily reliant on taxis and private hire vehicles and this change to the law will mean fair and equal treatment for all.”