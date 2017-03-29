Taking their toys away vaccinates them against addiction

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.29

Teaching kids how to overcome withdrawal symptoms is difficult, but not impossible. At least, that is what an experimental program in a German day care has demonstrated. Based on a didactic method used for alcohol, drug and betting addiction, the program forces young children to go as long as three months without the things they love most: dolls, construction sets, trains, wooden horses, and stuffed animals to hug at bedtime. To get through the withdrawal period, their classrooms are empty, but colorful. And, kids are encouraged to invent games, interact with others, have fun outside, thus, forgetting their precious objects and games at least for a little bit. It’s a tough exercise, to be sure. But, data indicate that in the end, it gives the kids a head start in life by helping them avoid the million dangerous temptations that life will throw in front of them when they are older.