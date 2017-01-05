Taking care of grandkids activates a “long-life” molecule

by Angelica Basile - 2017.01.05

Babysitting grandchildren can contribute to a longer life. At least that is what a major German study says. The study, just published in Evolution and Human Behavior, was conducted over a 19-year period on a sample of 100 individuals from Berlin in the over-70 age range. Of these, the grandparents who watched their grandchildren had a 37% less risk of dying when compared to their friends of the same age without this responsibility. According to the author of the study, Sonja Hilbrand, this phenomenon can be easily explained: “the contribution that one makes when taking care of the children is deeply rooted in our evolutionary past, where this task is fundamental to the survival of the human species ”. However, the researchers clarify that the time dedicated to the grandchildren needs to be carefully banlanced, because a full-time responsibility could then become as damaging to one’s health as not taking care of the grandkids at all.